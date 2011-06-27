  1. Home
Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Pilot
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure19.7 degrees
Length194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height69.8 in.
EPA interior volume169.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Black Forest Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Steel Sapphire Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
245/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
