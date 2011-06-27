Used 2018 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,472*
Total Cash Price
$42,358
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,472*
Total Cash Price
$42,358
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,679*
Total Cash Price
$33,353
Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,047*
Total Cash Price
$36,688
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,426*
Total Cash Price
$34,687
Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,587*
Total Cash Price
$47,028
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,208*
Total Cash Price
$49,029
EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,461*
Total Cash Price
$47,695
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,047*
Total Cash Price
$36,688
Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,530*
Total Cash Price
$44,693
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,920*
Total Cash Price
$37,355
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,288*
Total Cash Price
$40,691
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,599*
Total Cash Price
$41,691
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,415*
Total Cash Price
$40,024
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,863*
Total Cash Price
$35,021
EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,714*
Total Cash Price
$46,361
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,679*
Total Cash Price
$33,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$961
|$439
|$3,232
|$1,181
|$1,892
|$7,706
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,268
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,502
|Financing
|$2,278
|$1,831
|$1,356
|$848
|$307
|$6,622
|Depreciation
|$7,393
|$4,124
|$3,626
|$3,216
|$2,885
|$21,243
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,884
|$9,726
|$11,803
|$9,012
|$9,047
|$55,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$961
|$439
|$3,232
|$1,181
|$1,892
|$7,706
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$526
|$615
|$716
|$2,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,268
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,502
|Financing
|$2,278
|$1,831
|$1,356
|$848
|$307
|$6,622
|Depreciation
|$7,393
|$4,124
|$3,626
|$3,216
|$2,885
|$21,243
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,884
|$9,726
|$11,803
|$9,012
|$9,047
|$55,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$757
|$346
|$2,545
|$930
|$1,490
|$6,068
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,970
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,442
|$1,068
|$668
|$242
|$5,214
|Depreciation
|$5,821
|$3,247
|$2,855
|$2,532
|$2,272
|$16,727
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,507
|$7,658
|$9,294
|$7,096
|$7,124
|$43,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$833
|$381
|$2,800
|$1,023
|$1,639
|$6,675
|Repairs
|$131
|$309
|$455
|$532
|$620
|$2,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,965
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,167
|Financing
|$1,973
|$1,586
|$1,175
|$735
|$266
|$5,735
|Depreciation
|$6,403
|$3,572
|$3,141
|$2,785
|$2,499
|$18,400
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,758
|$8,424
|$10,223
|$7,806
|$7,836
|$48,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$787
|$360
|$2,647
|$967
|$1,550
|$6,311
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$431
|$503
|$587
|$1,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,857
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,049
|Financing
|$1,866
|$1,500
|$1,111
|$695
|$252
|$5,423
|Depreciation
|$6,054
|$3,377
|$2,969
|$2,633
|$2,363
|$17,396
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,007
|$7,964
|$9,666
|$7,380
|$7,409
|$45,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$1,067
|$488
|$3,588
|$1,311
|$2,101
|$8,556
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$584
|$682
|$795
|$2,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,518
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,778
|Financing
|$2,530
|$2,033
|$1,506
|$942
|$341
|$7,352
|Depreciation
|$8,208
|$4,578
|$4,026
|$3,570
|$3,204
|$23,585
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,635
|$10,798
|$13,105
|$10,005
|$10,045
|$61,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,587
|Maintenance
|$1,113
|$509
|$3,741
|$1,367
|$2,190
|$8,920
|Repairs
|$175
|$413
|$609
|$711
|$829
|$2,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,625
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,896
|Financing
|$2,637
|$2,120
|$1,570
|$982
|$356
|$7,665
|Depreciation
|$8,557
|$4,773
|$4,197
|$3,722
|$3,340
|$24,589
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,385
|$11,257
|$13,662
|$10,431
|$10,472
|$64,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,087
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$1,083
|$495
|$3,639
|$1,330
|$2,131
|$8,677
|Repairs
|$170
|$402
|$592
|$692
|$807
|$2,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,554
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,817
|Financing
|$2,565
|$2,062
|$1,527
|$955
|$346
|$7,456
|Depreciation
|$8,324
|$4,643
|$4,083
|$3,621
|$3,249
|$23,920
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,885
|$10,951
|$13,290
|$10,147
|$10,187
|$62,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$833
|$381
|$2,800
|$1,023
|$1,639
|$6,675
|Repairs
|$131
|$309
|$455
|$532
|$620
|$2,048
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,965
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,167
|Financing
|$1,973
|$1,586
|$1,175
|$735
|$266
|$5,735
|Depreciation
|$6,403
|$3,572
|$3,141
|$2,785
|$2,499
|$18,400
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,758
|$8,424
|$10,223
|$7,806
|$7,836
|$48,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,093
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$464
|$3,410
|$1,246
|$1,997
|$8,131
|Repairs
|$159
|$377
|$555
|$649
|$756
|$2,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,393
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,640
|Financing
|$2,404
|$1,932
|$1,431
|$895
|$324
|$6,987
|Depreciation
|$7,800
|$4,351
|$3,826
|$3,393
|$3,044
|$22,414
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,759
|$10,262
|$12,454
|$9,509
|$9,546
|$58,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$848
|$388
|$2,850
|$1,042
|$1,669
|$6,796
|Repairs
|$133
|$315
|$464
|$542
|$632
|$2,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,000
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,206
|Financing
|$2,009
|$1,615
|$1,196
|$748
|$271
|$5,840
|Depreciation
|$6,520
|$3,637
|$3,198
|$2,836
|$2,545
|$18,734
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,008
|$8,577
|$10,409
|$7,948
|$7,979
|$48,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$4,637
|Maintenance
|$924
|$422
|$3,105
|$1,135
|$1,818
|$7,403
|Repairs
|$145
|$343
|$505
|$590
|$688
|$2,272
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,179
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,403
|Financing
|$2,189
|$1,759
|$1,303
|$815
|$295
|$6,361
|Depreciation
|$7,102
|$3,961
|$3,483
|$3,089
|$2,772
|$20,407
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,259
|$9,343
|$11,339
|$8,657
|$8,691
|$53,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$921
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,751
|Maintenance
|$946
|$433
|$3,181
|$1,163
|$1,863
|$7,585
|Repairs
|$149
|$351
|$518
|$605
|$705
|$2,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,233
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,463
|Financing
|$2,243
|$1,803
|$1,335
|$835
|$303
|$6,518
|Depreciation
|$7,276
|$4,059
|$3,569
|$3,165
|$2,840
|$20,909
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,634
|$9,573
|$11,618
|$8,870
|$8,905
|$54,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$912
|$938
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$908
|$415
|$3,054
|$1,116
|$1,788
|$7,282
|Repairs
|$143
|$337
|$497
|$581
|$677
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,143
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,364
|Financing
|$2,153
|$1,730
|$1,282
|$802
|$290
|$6,257
|Depreciation
|$6,985
|$3,896
|$3,426
|$3,038
|$2,726
|$20,072
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,008
|$9,190
|$11,153
|$8,515
|$8,549
|$52,415
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$3,991
|Maintenance
|$795
|$363
|$2,672
|$977
|$1,565
|$6,371
|Repairs
|$125
|$295
|$435
|$508
|$592
|$1,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,875
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,069
|Financing
|$1,884
|$1,514
|$1,121
|$701
|$254
|$5,475
|Depreciation
|$6,112
|$3,409
|$2,998
|$2,659
|$2,386
|$17,563
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,132
|$8,041
|$9,759
|$7,451
|$7,480
|$45,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,024
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$5,283
|Maintenance
|$1,052
|$481
|$3,538
|$1,293
|$2,071
|$8,435
|Repairs
|$165
|$391
|$575
|$673
|$784
|$2,588
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,483
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,738
|Financing
|$2,494
|$2,004
|$1,485
|$929
|$336
|$7,247
|Depreciation
|$8,091
|$4,513
|$3,968
|$3,519
|$3,158
|$23,251
|Fuel
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$2,232
|$2,299
|$2,369
|$11,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,385
|$10,645
|$12,919
|$9,863
|$9,902
|$60,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$757
|$346
|$2,545
|$930
|$1,490
|$6,068
|Repairs
|$119
|$281
|$414
|$484
|$564
|$1,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,970
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,442
|$1,068
|$668
|$242
|$5,214
|Depreciation
|$5,821
|$3,247
|$2,855
|$2,532
|$2,272
|$16,727
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,507
|$7,658
|$9,294
|$7,096
|$7,124
|$43,679
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
