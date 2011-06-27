Used 2016 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,451*
Total Cash Price
$32,184
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,451*
Total Cash Price
$32,184
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,430*
Total Cash Price
$27,876
Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,952*
Total Cash Price
$26,356
Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,233*
Total Cash Price
$35,732
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,711*
Total Cash Price
$37,253
EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,059*
Total Cash Price
$36,239
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,430*
Total Cash Price
$27,876
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,342*
Total Cash Price
$33,958
Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,256*
Total Cash Price
$28,383
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,386*
Total Cash Price
$30,917
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,625*
Total Cash Price
$31,678
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,560*
Total Cash Price
$30,410
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,300*
Total Cash Price
$25,342
EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,365*
Total Cash Price
$26,609
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,407*
Total Cash Price
$35,225
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,300*
Total Cash Price
$25,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$3,103
|$1,152
|$1,632
|$306
|$3,795
|$9,987
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,974
|Financing
|$1,731
|$1,392
|$1,030
|$645
|$232
|$5,030
|Depreciation
|$6,375
|$3,138
|$2,761
|$2,447
|$2,196
|$16,918
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,285
|$9,241
|$9,169
|$7,351
|$10,405
|$52,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$3,103
|$1,152
|$1,632
|$306
|$3,795
|$9,987
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,974
|Financing
|$1,731
|$1,392
|$1,030
|$645
|$232
|$5,030
|Depreciation
|$6,375
|$3,138
|$2,761
|$2,447
|$2,196
|$16,918
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,285
|$9,241
|$9,169
|$7,351
|$10,405
|$52,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$2,687
|$998
|$1,414
|$265
|$3,287
|$8,650
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,709
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,206
|$892
|$559
|$201
|$4,357
|Depreciation
|$5,522
|$2,718
|$2,391
|$2,120
|$1,902
|$14,653
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,105
|$8,004
|$7,942
|$6,367
|$9,012
|$45,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$2,541
|$943
|$1,336
|$251
|$3,108
|$8,179
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,616
|Financing
|$1,418
|$1,140
|$843
|$528
|$190
|$4,119
|Depreciation
|$5,221
|$2,570
|$2,261
|$2,004
|$1,798
|$13,854
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,336
|$7,567
|$7,509
|$6,020
|$8,521
|$42,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$3,445
|$1,279
|$1,812
|$340
|$4,213
|$11,088
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,191
|Financing
|$1,922
|$1,545
|$1,144
|$716
|$258
|$5,585
|Depreciation
|$7,078
|$3,484
|$3,065
|$2,717
|$2,438
|$18,783
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,080
|$10,259
|$10,180
|$8,161
|$11,552
|$58,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,587
|Maintenance
|$3,591
|$1,333
|$1,889
|$354
|$4,392
|$11,560
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$791
|$926
|$1,083
|$4,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,014
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,284
|Financing
|$2,004
|$1,611
|$1,192
|$747
|$269
|$5,823
|Depreciation
|$7,379
|$3,632
|$3,196
|$2,833
|$2,542
|$19,582
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,850
|$10,696
|$10,613
|$8,508
|$12,044
|$60,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,087
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$3,493
|$1,297
|$1,838
|$345
|$4,273
|$11,246
|Repairs
|$568
|$658
|$769
|$901
|$1,054
|$3,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,959
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,222
|Financing
|$1,949
|$1,567
|$1,160
|$726
|$262
|$5,664
|Depreciation
|$7,179
|$3,534
|$3,109
|$2,756
|$2,472
|$19,049
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,337
|$10,405
|$10,325
|$8,277
|$11,716
|$59,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$2,687
|$998
|$1,414
|$265
|$3,287
|$8,650
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,709
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,206
|$892
|$559
|$201
|$4,357
|Depreciation
|$5,522
|$2,718
|$2,391
|$2,120
|$1,902
|$14,653
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,105
|$8,004
|$7,942
|$6,367
|$9,012
|$45,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,093
|Maintenance
|$3,274
|$1,215
|$1,722
|$323
|$4,004
|$10,538
|Repairs
|$532
|$616
|$721
|$844
|$988
|$3,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,836
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,082
|Financing
|$1,826
|$1,469
|$1,087
|$681
|$245
|$5,308
|Depreciation
|$6,727
|$3,311
|$2,913
|$2,582
|$2,317
|$17,850
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,183
|$9,750
|$9,675
|$7,756
|$10,979
|$55,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV Elite 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$2,736
|$1,016
|$1,439
|$270
|$3,347
|$8,808
|Repairs
|$445
|$515
|$603
|$706
|$825
|$3,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,534
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,527
|$1,228
|$908
|$569
|$205
|$4,436
|Depreciation
|$5,622
|$2,768
|$2,435
|$2,158
|$1,936
|$14,920
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,362
|$8,149
|$8,086
|$6,483
|$9,176
|$46,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$899
|$927
|$954
|$983
|$4,637
|Maintenance
|$2,980
|$1,107
|$1,568
|$294
|$3,645
|$9,594
|Repairs
|$484
|$561
|$656
|$769
|$899
|$3,370
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,671
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,663
|$1,337
|$989
|$620
|$223
|$4,832
|Depreciation
|$6,124
|$3,015
|$2,652
|$2,351
|$2,109
|$16,252
|Fuel
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,079
|$9,805
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,644
|$8,877
|$8,808
|$7,061
|$9,995
|$50,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$921
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$4,751
|Maintenance
|$3,054
|$1,134
|$1,606
|$301
|$3,735
|$9,830
|Repairs
|$496
|$575
|$673
|$788
|$921
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,943
|Financing
|$1,704
|$1,370
|$1,014
|$635
|$229
|$4,951
|Depreciation
|$6,275
|$3,089
|$2,718
|$2,409
|$2,161
|$16,651
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,068
|$2,130
|$10,046
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,029
|$9,095
|$9,025
|$7,235
|$10,241
|$51,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$912
|$938
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$2,932
|$1,088
|$1,542
|$289
|$3,586
|$9,437
|Repairs
|$476
|$552
|$646
|$756
|$884
|$3,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,644
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,865
|Financing
|$1,636
|$1,315
|$973
|$610
|$220
|$4,753
|Depreciation
|$6,024
|$2,965
|$2,609
|$2,312
|$2,075
|$15,985
|Fuel
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,927
|$1,985
|$2,045
|$9,644
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,388
|$8,731
|$8,664
|$6,946
|$9,832
|$49,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$2,443
|$907
|$1,285
|$241
|$2,988
|$7,864
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,370
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,554
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,096
|$811
|$508
|$183
|$3,961
|Depreciation
|$5,020
|$2,471
|$2,174
|$1,927
|$1,729
|$13,321
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,823
|$7,276
|$7,220
|$5,788
|$8,193
|$41,300
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$3,991
|Maintenance
|$2,565
|$952
|$1,349
|$253
|$3,137
|$8,257
|Repairs
|$417
|$483
|$565
|$662
|$774
|$2,900
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,439
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,632
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,151
|$852
|$533
|$192
|$4,159
|Depreciation
|$5,271
|$2,595
|$2,283
|$2,023
|$1,815
|$13,987
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,464
|$7,640
|$7,581
|$6,077
|$8,603
|$43,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,024
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$5,283
|Maintenance
|$3,396
|$1,261
|$1,786
|$335
|$4,153
|$10,931
|Repairs
|$552
|$639
|$748
|$876
|$1,024
|$3,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,160
|Financing
|$1,895
|$1,523
|$1,127
|$706
|$254
|$5,506
|Depreciation
|$6,978
|$3,435
|$3,022
|$2,679
|$2,403
|$18,516
|Fuel
|$2,104
|$2,167
|$2,232
|$2,299
|$2,369
|$11,171
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,824
|$10,114
|$10,036
|$8,045
|$11,388
|$57,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$2,443
|$907
|$1,285
|$241
|$2,988
|$7,864
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,370
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,554
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,096
|$811
|$508
|$183
|$3,961
|Depreciation
|$5,020
|$2,471
|$2,174
|$1,927
|$1,729
|$13,321
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,823
|$7,276
|$7,220
|$5,788
|$8,193
|$41,300
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
