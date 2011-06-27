  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2015 Honda Pilot
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Pilot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,370
See Pilot Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,370
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,370
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,370
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,370
246 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,370
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,370
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,370
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,370
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,370
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,370
Maximum cargo capacity87.0 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length191.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.4 degrees
Height71.1 in.
EPA interior volume170.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,370
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Dark Amber Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,370
P235/60R18 102T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pilot Inventory

Related Used 2015 Honda Pilot EX-L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles