Used 2015 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$49,461*
Total Cash Price
$26,763
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$38,946*
Total Cash Price
$21,073
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$49,461*
Total Cash Price
$26,763
Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,841*
Total Cash Price
$23,180
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,504*
Total Cash Price
$21,916
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$54,914*
Total Cash Price
$29,713
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,251*
Total Cash Price
$30,977
Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$55,693*
Total Cash Price
$30,134
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,841*
Total Cash Price
$23,180
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$52,188*
Total Cash Price
$28,238
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$43,620*
Total Cash Price
$23,602
LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$47,514*
Total Cash Price
$25,709
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,683*
Total Cash Price
$26,341
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,735*
Total Cash Price
$25,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$4,714
|Maintenance
|$1,523
|$1,354
|$234
|$3,493
|$2,484
|$9,087
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,158
|$856
|$536
|$194
|$4,183
|Depreciation
|$5,818
|$2,752
|$2,419
|$2,146
|$1,925
|$15,061
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,720
|$8,984
|$7,433
|$10,324
|$9,000
|$49,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$3,712
|Maintenance
|$1,199
|$1,066
|$184
|$2,750
|$1,956
|$7,155
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,148
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,332
|Financing
|$1,133
|$912
|$674
|$422
|$153
|$3,294
|Depreciation
|$4,581
|$2,167
|$1,905
|$1,690
|$1,516
|$11,859
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,803
|$7,074
|$5,853
|$8,129
|$7,087
|$38,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$4,714
|Maintenance
|$1,523
|$1,354
|$234
|$3,493
|$2,484
|$9,087
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,158
|$856
|$536
|$194
|$4,183
|Depreciation
|$5,818
|$2,752
|$2,419
|$2,146
|$1,925
|$15,061
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,720
|$8,984
|$7,433
|$10,324
|$9,000
|$49,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,083
|Maintenance
|$1,319
|$1,173
|$202
|$3,025
|$2,152
|$7,871
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,263
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,465
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,003
|$741
|$464
|$168
|$3,623
|Depreciation
|$5,039
|$2,384
|$2,096
|$1,859
|$1,668
|$13,045
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,883
|$7,781
|$6,438
|$8,942
|$7,796
|$42,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$1,247
|$1,109
|$191
|$2,860
|$2,034
|$7,441
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,385
|Financing
|$1,178
|$948
|$701
|$439
|$159
|$3,426
|Depreciation
|$4,764
|$2,254
|$1,981
|$1,758
|$1,577
|$12,333
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,235
|$7,357
|$6,087
|$8,454
|$7,370
|$40,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$5,234
|Maintenance
|$1,691
|$1,503
|$259
|$3,878
|$2,758
|$10,089
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,878
|Financing
|$1,598
|$1,286
|$950
|$595
|$216
|$4,645
|Depreciation
|$6,459
|$3,055
|$2,686
|$2,383
|$2,138
|$16,721
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,232
|$9,974
|$8,253
|$11,462
|$9,993
|$54,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$5,457
|Maintenance
|$1,763
|$1,567
|$270
|$4,043
|$2,875
|$10,518
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,688
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,958
|Financing
|$1,666
|$1,341
|$991
|$620
|$225
|$4,842
|Depreciation
|$6,734
|$3,185
|$2,800
|$2,484
|$2,229
|$17,433
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,880
|$10,399
|$8,604
|$11,950
|$10,418
|$57,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$5,308
|Maintenance
|$1,715
|$1,524
|$263
|$3,933
|$2,797
|$10,232
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,642
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,905
|Financing
|$1,620
|$1,304
|$964
|$603
|$219
|$4,710
|Depreciation
|$6,551
|$3,099
|$2,724
|$2,417
|$2,168
|$16,958
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,448
|$10,116
|$8,370
|$11,624
|$10,134
|$55,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,083
|Maintenance
|$1,319
|$1,173
|$202
|$3,025
|$2,152
|$7,871
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,263
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,465
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,003
|$741
|$464
|$168
|$3,623
|Depreciation
|$5,039
|$2,384
|$2,096
|$1,859
|$1,668
|$13,045
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,883
|$7,781
|$6,438
|$8,942
|$7,796
|$42,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$4,974
|Maintenance
|$1,607
|$1,428
|$247
|$3,685
|$2,621
|$9,588
|Repairs
|$607
|$704
|$824
|$965
|$1,124
|$4,224
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,538
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,785
|Financing
|$1,518
|$1,222
|$903
|$565
|$205
|$4,414
|Depreciation
|$6,139
|$2,904
|$2,553
|$2,265
|$2,031
|$15,891
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,476
|$9,479
|$7,843
|$10,893
|$9,497
|$52,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$4,157
|Maintenance
|$1,343
|$1,194
|$206
|$3,080
|$2,191
|$8,014
|Repairs
|$507
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$940
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,269
|$1,021
|$755
|$473
|$171
|$3,689
|Depreciation
|$5,131
|$2,427
|$2,134
|$1,893
|$1,698
|$13,282
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,099
|$7,923
|$6,555
|$9,104
|$7,937
|$43,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,529
|Maintenance
|$1,463
|$1,301
|$224
|$3,355
|$2,386
|$8,729
|Repairs
|$553
|$641
|$750
|$878
|$1,024
|$3,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,625
|Financing
|$1,382
|$1,113
|$822
|$515
|$187
|$4,019
|Depreciation
|$5,589
|$2,644
|$2,324
|$2,062
|$1,850
|$14,468
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,180
|$8,630
|$7,141
|$9,917
|$8,646
|$47,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$928
|$955
|$984
|$4,640
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$1,333
|$230
|$3,438
|$2,445
|$8,944
|Repairs
|$566
|$656
|$769
|$900
|$1,049
|$3,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,435
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,665
|Financing
|$1,416
|$1,140
|$843
|$528
|$191
|$4,118
|Depreciation
|$5,726
|$2,709
|$2,381
|$2,113
|$1,895
|$14,824
|Fuel
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,109
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$10,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,504
|$8,843
|$7,316
|$10,161
|$8,859
|$48,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$4,454
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$1,279
|$221
|$3,300
|$2,347
|$8,586
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$738
|$864
|$1,007
|$3,782
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,598
|Financing
|$1,360
|$1,094
|$809
|$506
|$184
|$3,953
|Depreciation
|$5,497
|$2,600
|$2,286
|$2,028
|$1,819
|$14,231
|Fuel
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,148
|$10,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,964
|$8,489
|$7,024
|$9,755
|$8,504
|$46,735
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
