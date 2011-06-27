Used 2014 Honda Pilot Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pilot SUV
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,848*
Total Cash Price
$23,642
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$45,848*
Total Cash Price
$23,642
EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$39,711*
Total Cash Price
$20,478
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$37,545*
Total Cash Price
$19,361
LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$50,902*
Total Cash Price
$26,249
Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$53,068*
Total Cash Price
$27,366
LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$51,624*
Total Cash Price
$26,621
EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$39,711*
Total Cash Price
$20,478
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,375*
Total Cash Price
$24,945
Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,433*
Total Cash Price
$20,850
EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$36,101*
Total Cash Price
$18,616
EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$44,043*
Total Cash Price
$22,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$4,721
|Maintenance
|$1,336
|$230
|$3,448
|$554
|$2,277
|$7,845
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,022
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,696
|Depreciation
|$5,201
|$2,421
|$2,130
|$1,888
|$1,694
|$13,334
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,587
|$7,394
|$10,260
|$7,066
|$8,541
|$45,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$4,721
|Maintenance
|$1,336
|$230
|$3,448
|$554
|$2,277
|$7,845
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,022
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,696
|Depreciation
|$5,201
|$2,421
|$2,130
|$1,888
|$1,694
|$13,334
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,587
|$7,394
|$10,260
|$7,066
|$8,541
|$45,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$1,157
|$199
|$2,987
|$480
|$1,972
|$6,795
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,201
|Depreciation
|$4,505
|$2,097
|$1,845
|$1,636
|$1,467
|$11,549
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,902
|$6,404
|$8,887
|$6,120
|$7,398
|$39,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$3,866
|Maintenance
|$1,094
|$188
|$2,824
|$453
|$1,865
|$6,424
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,061
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,252
|Financing
|$1,041
|$837
|$620
|$388
|$140
|$3,026
|Depreciation
|$4,259
|$1,982
|$1,744
|$1,546
|$1,387
|$10,919
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,307
|$6,055
|$8,402
|$5,787
|$6,994
|$37,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$5,241
|Maintenance
|$1,483
|$255
|$3,828
|$615
|$2,528
|$8,710
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,438
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,698
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,135
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$5,774
|$2,687
|$2,365
|$2,097
|$1,881
|$14,804
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,975
|$8,209
|$11,391
|$7,845
|$9,482
|$50,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$1,546
|$266
|$3,991
|$641
|$2,636
|$9,080
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,770
|Financing
|$1,471
|$1,183
|$876
|$548
|$198
|$4,278
|Depreciation
|$6,020
|$2,802
|$2,465
|$2,186
|$1,961
|$15,434
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,569
|$8,558
|$11,876
|$8,179
|$9,886
|$53,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,315
|Maintenance
|$1,504
|$259
|$3,882
|$623
|$2,564
|$8,833
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,151
|$852
|$533
|$193
|$4,161
|Depreciation
|$5,856
|$2,726
|$2,398
|$2,126
|$1,908
|$15,014
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,173
|$8,325
|$11,553
|$7,957
|$9,617
|$51,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$1,157
|$199
|$2,987
|$480
|$1,972
|$6,795
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,201
|Depreciation
|$4,505
|$2,097
|$1,845
|$1,636
|$1,467
|$11,549
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,902
|$6,404
|$8,887
|$6,120
|$7,398
|$39,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$938
|$966
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$4,981
|Maintenance
|$1,410
|$243
|$3,638
|$584
|$2,403
|$8,277
|Repairs
|$607
|$704
|$824
|$965
|$1,124
|$4,224
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,367
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,079
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,899
|Depreciation
|$5,487
|$2,554
|$2,247
|$1,993
|$1,788
|$14,069
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,312
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,281
|$7,801
|$10,826
|$7,456
|$9,012
|$48,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV Touring 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$4,163
|Maintenance
|$1,178
|$203
|$3,041
|$488
|$2,008
|$6,918
|Repairs
|$507
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$940
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,348
|Financing
|$1,121
|$902
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,259
|Depreciation
|$4,586
|$2,135
|$1,878
|$1,665
|$1,494
|$11,759
|Fuel
|$1,781
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,945
|$2,005
|$9,455
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,100
|$6,521
|$9,048
|$6,232
|$7,532
|$40,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$3,717
|Maintenance
|$1,052
|$181
|$2,715
|$436
|$1,793
|$6,177
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,020
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,204
|Financing
|$1,001
|$805
|$596
|$373
|$135
|$2,910
|Depreciation
|$4,095
|$1,906
|$1,677
|$1,487
|$1,334
|$10,499
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,911
|$5,822
|$8,079
|$5,564
|$6,725
|$36,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Pilot SUV EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$4,535
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$221
|$3,312
|$532
|$2,187
|$7,536
|Repairs
|$553
|$641
|$750
|$878
|$1,024
|$3,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,221
|$982
|$727
|$455
|$165
|$3,550
|Depreciation
|$4,996
|$2,325
|$2,046
|$1,814
|$1,627
|$12,809
|Fuel
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,119
|$2,184
|$10,299
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,091
|$7,103
|$9,856
|$6,788
|$8,205
|$44,043
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Pilot
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Pilot in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Honda Pilot info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019