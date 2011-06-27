  1. Home
Used 2011 Honda Pilot LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$28,320
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,320
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,320
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,320
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,320
135 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,320
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$28,320
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,320
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,320
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,320
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track67.7 in.
$28,320
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity87.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4319 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$28,320
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,320
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/65R17 105T tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,320
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
