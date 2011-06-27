  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2010 Honda Pilot
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Honda Pilot Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Pilot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,045
See Pilot Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,045
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,045
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
512 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,045
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,045
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity87.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4407 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height72.7 in.
Wheel base109.2 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Bali Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Grey, leather
  • Grey, cloth
  • Blue, leather
  • Blue, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/65R17 105T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,045
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Pilot Inventory

Related Used 2010 Honda Pilot Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles