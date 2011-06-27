  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2008 Honda Pilot
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Pilot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,145
See Pilot Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,145
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,145
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
155 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,145
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,145
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity87.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Angle of departure23.1 degrees
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width77.5 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Exterior Colors
  • Formal Black
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Billet Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Nimbus Gray Metallic
  • Aberdeen Green Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, leather
  • Saddle, cloth
  • Olive, leather
  • Olive, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/70R16 104S tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Pilot Inventory

Related Used 2008 Honda Pilot EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles