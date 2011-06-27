  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Pilot
  4. Used 2005 Honda Pilot
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Honda Pilot EX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Pilot
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,320
See Pilot Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,320
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,320
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,320
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
155 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,320
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,320
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,320
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Sage Brush Pearl
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Billet Silver Metallic
  • Desert Rock Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Fern
  • Saddle
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,320
All season tiresyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,320
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Pilot Inventory

Related Used 2005 Honda Pilot EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles