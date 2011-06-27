  1. Home
Used 2003 Honda Pilot EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/403.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room61.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length188 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height70.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
  • Havasu Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Sage Brush Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Fern
  • Gray
  • Saddle
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
