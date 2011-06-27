2022 Honda Passport EX-L Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,970
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.5/468.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|215 watts stereo output
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|Front hip room
|59.1 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|21.1 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.3 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|41.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,236 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|156.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|Length
|189.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.6 in.
|Turning circle
|39.3 ft.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|265/45R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
