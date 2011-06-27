  1. Home
2022 Honda Passport Elite Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Passport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/468.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower280 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
540 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room59.1 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.1 degrees
Angle of departure24.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,262 lbs.
EPA interior volume156.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height72.2 in.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.6 in.
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Radiant Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
265/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
