2021 Honda Passport Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Passport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,590
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,590
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,590
152 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,590
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,590
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,590
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Front head room40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Maximum cargo capacity77.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.4 degrees
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height72.2 in.
EPA interior volume157.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Black Copper Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,590
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/50R H tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

