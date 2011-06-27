  1. Home
2020 Honda Passport Elite Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Passport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,780
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,780
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,780
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,780
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,780
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,780
540 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,780
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,780
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,780
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,780
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,780
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,780
Maximum cargo capacity77.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4237 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.4 degrees
Angle of departure27.6 degrees
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height72.2 in.
EPA interior volume156.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,780
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Black Forest Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Black Copper Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,780
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/50R H tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,780
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
