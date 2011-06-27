  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 2002 Honda Passport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Honda Passport EX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Passport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,550
See Passport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,550
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,550
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,550
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,550
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4088 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height68.8 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Exterior Colors
  • Huntsman Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Currant Red
  • Canal Blue
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,550
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Passport Inventory

Related Used 2002 Honda Passport EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles