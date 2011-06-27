  1. Home
Used 2001 Honda Passport LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length184 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight3820 lbs.
Height68.6 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Palazzo Red
  • Huntsman Green
  • Ebony Black
  • Canal Blue
  • Bright Silver
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R S tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
