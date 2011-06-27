  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 2000 Honda Passport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Honda Passport EX Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Passport
Overview
See Passport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length178.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4102 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height68.8 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Palazzo Red
  • Canal Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Huntsman Green
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
See Passport Inventory

Related Used 2000 Honda Passport EX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles