  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 1999 Honda Passport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Honda Passport Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Passport
Overview
See Passport Inventory
See Passport Inventory
See Passport Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/400.9 mi.316.5/400.9 mi.316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.184.1 in.184.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.4500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight3860 lbs.3926 lbs.3652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.
Height68.5 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Palazzo Red Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Huntsman Green Mica
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Huntsman Green Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
See Passport InventorySee Passport InventorySee Passport Inventory

Related Used 1999 Honda Passport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles