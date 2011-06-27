Used 1997 Honda Passport EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.
Curb weight3946 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Huntsman Green Mica
  • Iron Gray Metallic
