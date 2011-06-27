  1. Home
Used 1996 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Passport
3.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

i love it,i hate it

pitbull, 02/22/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I recently bought my passport used,with 120.000 miles on it,it initially ran great; until it decided to drop every solenoid and control devices to actuate the 4wd, after repairing all that, it then decided to fail just about every emission control sensor/device under the hood ive replaced the a/i/c, the m/a/p,t/p/s and the m/a/f, and still have problems with a check engine light and, driveability....like i said its really a joy to drive when it wants to run. also to my dismay,it being an isuzu..there are isuzu parts, general motors parts,and some componentry that can be listed as idk???? so the prices for these parts vary from expensive to outrageous. i love it i hate it....

Report Abuse

It leaks from everywhere!!

JJA78, 02/08/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

It is difficult for me to think of a spot in this vehicle that does not leak. Oil leak, sunroof leak, door leak, window leak, and radiator leak ... all culminating in the last nine months. Didn't do so great in the Colorado Rockies either. Major lack of power at higher altitudes.

Report Abuse

Love it to death

Honda Man, 05/19/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have a 96 Passport with 218,000 and counting. Mechanical issues have been almost non existent. I use it to drive on the beach, pull my trailer and it has been on several family vacations. Most wonderful vehicle I have ever owned Honda buyer for life.

Report Abuse

Great lil' SUV

Colton P, 08/05/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle because I needed something more reliable than my old truck after I wrecked my Jeep. So far, its been pretty good. I took care of a couple of precautionary measures (belts, engine tune, etc.) and had to replace one window motor (easy to do, and it cost me $45). This little vehicle is great, it gets pretty good gas mileage. I love the 4wd on the fly. I have a black one, and recently put on a chrome brush guard and had the windows tinted really dark. This is one mean looking SUV now. I can get it to 45 mph from a dead stop in 50 yards. Great interior layout, and its pretty comfortable. Did I mention it looks cool? Great buy for a used car.

Report Abuse

1996 Honda Passport 4 DR LX 4WD Wagon

Imposter, 11/13/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Wow. Honda sure pulled the wool over the eyes of some of us naive Honda lovers. I am driving nothing more than an Isuzu Rodeo with Honda emblems. Bought this vehicle with 80K miles in 03. Since then, I have replaced 3 electric window motors, two rear gate gas shocks and it has a constant lifter ticking for which there doesn't seem to be a solution. A good looking SUV, especially in 1996 but this one is "egg on the face" for Honda Motors.

Report Abuse
