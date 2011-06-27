Used 1996 Honda Passport SUV Consumer Reviews

i love it,i hate it pitbull , 02/22/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I recently bought my passport used,with 120.000 miles on it,it initially ran great; until it decided to drop every solenoid and control devices to actuate the 4wd, after repairing all that, it then decided to fail just about every emission control sensor/device under the hood ive replaced the a/i/c, the m/a/p,t/p/s and the m/a/f, and still have problems with a check engine light and, driveability....like i said its really a joy to drive when it wants to run. also to my dismay,it being an isuzu..there are isuzu parts, general motors parts,and some componentry that can be listed as idk???? so the prices for these parts vary from expensive to outrageous. i love it i hate it.... Report Abuse

It leaks from everywhere!! JJA78 , 02/08/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It is difficult for me to think of a spot in this vehicle that does not leak. Oil leak, sunroof leak, door leak, window leak, and radiator leak ... all culminating in the last nine months. Didn't do so great in the Colorado Rockies either. Major lack of power at higher altitudes.

Love it to death Honda Man , 05/19/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have a 96 Passport with 218,000 and counting. Mechanical issues have been almost non existent. I use it to drive on the beach, pull my trailer and it has been on several family vacations. Most wonderful vehicle I have ever owned Honda buyer for life.

Great lil' SUV Colton P , 08/05/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle because I needed something more reliable than my old truck after I wrecked my Jeep. So far, its been pretty good. I took care of a couple of precautionary measures (belts, engine tune, etc.) and had to replace one window motor (easy to do, and it cost me $45). This little vehicle is great, it gets pretty good gas mileage. I love the 4wd on the fly. I have a black one, and recently put on a chrome brush guard and had the windows tinted really dark. This is one mean looking SUV now. I can get it to 45 mph from a dead stop in 50 yards. Great interior layout, and its pretty comfortable. Did I mention it looks cool? Great buy for a used car.