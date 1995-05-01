Used 1995 Honda Passport LX (1995.5) Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|328.5/372.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|66.5 in.
|Wheel base
|108.5 in.
|Length
|176.5 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
