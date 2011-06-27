  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 1995 Honda Passport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Honda Passport LX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Passport
Overview
See Passport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length176.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Ebony Black
See Passport Inventory

Related Used 1995 Honda Passport LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles