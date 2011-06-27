Used 1994 Honda Passport LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Length176.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Indigo Blue
  • Iron Gray Metallic
