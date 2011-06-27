Used 1994 Honda Passport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/17 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpmnono
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpmnono
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Indigo Blue
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl
