2023 Honda Odyssey Touring Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 MPG
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 MPG
Combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower280 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (SOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length205.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.5 in.
Height69.6 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
EPA interior volume198.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity155.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Curb weight4,559 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Sonic Gray Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Pacific Pewter Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Mocha, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.1 in.
Front hip room58.6 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folds into floor third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
160-watt audio outputyes
7 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Video monitoryes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
Audio/video remote control remote controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
