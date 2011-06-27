  1. Home
2022 Honda Odyssey LX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity158.0 cu.ft.
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4398 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.6 cu.ft.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume202.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Mocha, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
