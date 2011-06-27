  1. Home
2021 Honda Odyssey EX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,190
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,190
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,190
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,190
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,190
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,190
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,190
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,190
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,190
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,190
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,190
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
folds into floor third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,190
Maximum cargo capacity158.0 cu.ft.
Length205.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.6 cu.ft.
Height69.6 in.
EPA interior volume202.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,190
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Forest Mist Metallic
  • Pacific Pewter Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mocha, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,190
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,190
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,190
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

