2020 Honda Odyssey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Odyssey Minivan
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$50,436*
Total Cash Price
$45,086
Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$50,436*
Total Cash Price
$45,086
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$43,684*
Total Cash Price
$39,051
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$39,713*
Total Cash Price
$35,501
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$41,302*
Total Cash Price
$36,921
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$55,995*
Total Cash Price
$50,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Odyssey Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$999
|$1,035
|$4,836
|Maintenance
|$191
|$804
|$564
|$1,335
|$2,032
|$4,925
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$352
|$517
|$1,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,864
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,098
|Financing
|$2,424
|$1,951
|$1,443
|$903
|$326
|$7,047
|Depreciation
|$3,706
|$4,153
|$3,929
|$4,611
|$4,366
|$20,766
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,923
|$9,790
|$9,055
|$10,265
|$10,401
|$50,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Odyssey Minivan Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$999
|$1,035
|$4,836
|Maintenance
|$191
|$804
|$564
|$1,335
|$2,032
|$4,925
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$352
|$517
|$1,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,864
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,098
|Financing
|$2,424
|$1,951
|$1,443
|$903
|$326
|$7,047
|Depreciation
|$3,706
|$4,153
|$3,929
|$4,611
|$4,366
|$20,766
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,923
|$9,790
|$9,055
|$10,265
|$10,401
|$50,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Odyssey Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$897
|$4,189
|Maintenance
|$165
|$696
|$488
|$1,156
|$1,760
|$4,266
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$305
|$448
|$879
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,817
|Financing
|$2,100
|$1,690
|$1,250
|$782
|$283
|$6,104
|Depreciation
|$3,210
|$3,597
|$3,403
|$3,994
|$3,782
|$17,986
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,461
|$8,480
|$7,843
|$8,891
|$9,009
|$43,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$3,808
|Maintenance
|$150
|$633
|$444
|$1,051
|$1,600
|$3,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$115
|$277
|$407
|$799
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,468
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,909
|$1,536
|$1,136
|$711
|$257
|$5,549
|Depreciation
|$2,918
|$3,270
|$3,094
|$3,631
|$3,438
|$16,351
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,601
|$7,709
|$7,130
|$8,083
|$8,190
|$39,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Odyssey Minivan EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$848
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$156
|$658
|$462
|$1,093
|$1,664
|$4,033
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$288
|$423
|$831
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,718
|Financing
|$1,985
|$1,597
|$1,181
|$739
|$267
|$5,771
|Depreciation
|$3,035
|$3,401
|$3,218
|$3,776
|$3,576
|$17,005
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,945
|$8,017
|$7,415
|$8,406
|$8,518
|$41,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,149
|$5,369
|Maintenance
|$212
|$893
|$626
|$1,482
|$2,256
|$5,468
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$162
|$391
|$574
|$1,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,070
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,329
|Financing
|$2,692
|$2,166
|$1,602
|$1,003
|$362
|$7,824
|Depreciation
|$4,114
|$4,611
|$4,363
|$5,120
|$4,848
|$23,055
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,127
|$10,870
|$10,053
|$11,397
|$11,548
|$55,995
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda Odyssey in Virginia is:not available
