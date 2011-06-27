  1. Home
2019 Honda Odyssey Elite Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
550 watts stereo outputyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room64.8 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
folds into floor third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity155.7 cu.ft.
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight4593 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.6 cu.ft.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume198.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Forest Mist Metallic
  • Pacific Pewter Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Mocha, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
