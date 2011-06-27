2019 Honda Odyssey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Odyssey Minivan
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$51,595*
Total Cash Price
$43,877
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,595*
Total Cash Price
$43,877
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,689*
Total Cash Price
$38,004
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,626*
Total Cash Price
$34,549
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,251*
Total Cash Price
$35,931
Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$57,283*
Total Cash Price
$48,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Odyssey Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$999
|$1,035
|$4,836
|Maintenance
|$191
|$804
|$564
|$1,335
|$2,102
|$4,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$352
|$517
|$1,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,816
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,050
|Financing
|$2,360
|$1,897
|$1,405
|$879
|$319
|$6,859
|Depreciation
|$5,410
|$4,061
|$3,842
|$4,507
|$4,271
|$22,092
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,515
|$9,646
|$8,929
|$10,137
|$10,368
|$51,595
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$897
|$4,189
|Maintenance
|$165
|$696
|$488
|$1,156
|$1,821
|$4,326
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$127
|$305
|$448
|$879
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,573
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,775
|Financing
|$2,044
|$1,643
|$1,217
|$761
|$276
|$5,941
|Depreciation
|$4,686
|$3,518
|$3,328
|$3,904
|$3,699
|$19,135
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,839
|$8,355
|$7,734
|$8,780
|$8,980
|$44,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$3,808
|Maintenance
|$150
|$633
|$444
|$1,051
|$1,655
|$3,933
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$115
|$277
|$407
|$799
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,858
|$1,494
|$1,106
|$692
|$251
|$5,401
|Depreciation
|$4,260
|$3,198
|$3,025
|$3,549
|$3,363
|$17,395
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,854
|$7,595
|$7,031
|$7,982
|$8,164
|$40,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Odyssey Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$848
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$156
|$658
|$462
|$1,093
|$1,721
|$4,090
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$288
|$423
|$831
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,487
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,679
|Financing
|$1,932
|$1,554
|$1,150
|$720
|$261
|$5,617
|Depreciation
|$4,430
|$3,326
|$3,146
|$3,691
|$3,498
|$18,091
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,248
|$7,899
|$7,312
|$8,301
|$8,491
|$42,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Odyssey Minivan Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$1,110
|$1,149
|$5,369
|Maintenance
|$212
|$893
|$626
|$1,482
|$2,334
|$5,546
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$162
|$391
|$574
|$1,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,016
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,276
|Financing
|$2,620
|$2,107
|$1,559
|$976
|$354
|$7,615
|Depreciation
|$6,007
|$4,509
|$4,265
|$5,004
|$4,742
|$24,527
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,894
|$10,709
|$9,914
|$11,255
|$11,511
|$57,283
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Odyssey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda Odyssey in Virginia is:not available
