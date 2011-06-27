Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Odyssey Minivan
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,669*
Total Cash Price
$40,292
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,669*
Total Cash Price
$40,292
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,897*
Total Cash Price
$31,726
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,887*
Total Cash Price
$34,899
Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$41,493*
Total Cash Price
$32,995
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$56,255*
Total Cash Price
$44,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Odyssey Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$4,787
|Maintenance
|$794
|$405
|$2,604
|$874
|$1,448
|$6,124
|Repairs
|$140
|$335
|$493
|$574
|$669
|$2,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,160
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,394
|Financing
|$2,167
|$1,742
|$1,290
|$808
|$291
|$6,298
|Depreciation
|$7,219
|$3,484
|$3,094
|$2,779
|$2,532
|$19,107
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,217
|$8,844
|$10,443
|$8,085
|$8,080
|$50,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$4,787
|Maintenance
|$794
|$405
|$2,604
|$874
|$1,448
|$6,124
|Repairs
|$140
|$335
|$493
|$574
|$669
|$2,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,160
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,394
|Financing
|$2,167
|$1,742
|$1,290
|$808
|$291
|$6,298
|Depreciation
|$7,219
|$3,484
|$3,094
|$2,779
|$2,532
|$19,107
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,217
|$8,844
|$10,443
|$8,085
|$8,080
|$50,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$3,769
|Maintenance
|$625
|$319
|$2,050
|$688
|$1,140
|$4,822
|Repairs
|$110
|$264
|$388
|$452
|$527
|$1,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,701
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,885
|Financing
|$1,706
|$1,372
|$1,016
|$636
|$229
|$4,959
|Depreciation
|$5,684
|$2,743
|$2,436
|$2,188
|$1,994
|$15,045
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,982
|$6,964
|$8,223
|$6,366
|$6,362
|$39,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Odyssey Minivan EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$854
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$688
|$351
|$2,255
|$757
|$1,254
|$5,304
|Repairs
|$121
|$290
|$427
|$497
|$580
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,871
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,074
|Financing
|$1,877
|$1,509
|$1,118
|$700
|$252
|$5,455
|Depreciation
|$6,252
|$3,017
|$2,680
|$2,407
|$2,193
|$16,550
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,180
|$7,660
|$9,045
|$7,003
|$6,998
|$43,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Odyssey Minivan Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$3,920
|Maintenance
|$650
|$332
|$2,132
|$716
|$1,186
|$5,015
|Repairs
|$114
|$275
|$404
|$470
|$548
|$1,811
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,960
|Financing
|$1,774
|$1,427
|$1,057
|$661
|$238
|$5,157
|Depreciation
|$5,911
|$2,853
|$2,533
|$2,276
|$2,074
|$15,647
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,461
|$7,243
|$8,552
|$6,621
|$6,616
|$41,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Odyssey Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$881
|$450
|$2,891
|$970
|$1,607
|$6,799
|Repairs
|$155
|$372
|$547
|$637
|$743
|$2,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,398
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,658
|Financing
|$2,405
|$1,935
|$1,433
|$897
|$323
|$6,992
|Depreciation
|$8,014
|$3,868
|$3,435
|$3,085
|$2,812
|$21,213
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,895
|$9,819
|$11,594
|$8,976
|$8,970
|$56,255
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Odyssey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Honda Odyssey in Virginia is:not available
