Used 2017 Honda Odyssey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Odyssey Minivan
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,367*
Total Cash Price
$21,625
Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,646*
Total Cash Price
$27,464
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,646*
Total Cash Price
$27,464
SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,804*
Total Cash Price
$23,788
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,742*
Total Cash Price
$22,490
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,457*
Total Cash Price
$30,491
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,519*
Total Cash Price
$31,789
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,145*
Total Cash Price
$30,924
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$680
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$3,609
|Maintenance
|$315
|$1,795
|$676
|$1,027
|$1,271
|$5,084
|Repairs
|$259
|$378
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$2,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,361
|Financing
|$1,163
|$935
|$693
|$433
|$156
|$3,380
|Depreciation
|$4,255
|$2,026
|$1,782
|$1,580
|$1,418
|$11,061
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,295
|$7,369
|$5,893
|$5,924
|$5,886
|$34,367
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$400
|$2,280
|$859
|$1,304
|$1,614
|$6,457
|Repairs
|$329
|$480
|$560
|$654
|$766
|$2,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,495
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,728
|Financing
|$1,477
|$1,187
|$880
|$550
|$198
|$4,293
|Depreciation
|$5,404
|$2,573
|$2,263
|$2,007
|$1,801
|$14,047
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,805
|$9,359
|$7,484
|$7,523
|$7,475
|$43,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$400
|$2,280
|$859
|$1,304
|$1,614
|$6,457
|Repairs
|$329
|$480
|$560
|$654
|$766
|$2,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,495
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,728
|Financing
|$1,477
|$1,187
|$880
|$550
|$198
|$4,293
|Depreciation
|$5,404
|$2,573
|$2,263
|$2,007
|$1,801
|$14,047
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,805
|$9,359
|$7,484
|$7,523
|$7,475
|$43,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$3,970
|Maintenance
|$347
|$1,975
|$744
|$1,130
|$1,398
|$5,592
|Repairs
|$285
|$416
|$485
|$567
|$663
|$2,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,279
|$1,029
|$762
|$476
|$172
|$3,718
|Depreciation
|$4,681
|$2,229
|$1,960
|$1,738
|$1,560
|$12,167
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,225
|$8,106
|$6,482
|$6,516
|$6,475
|$37,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,753
|Maintenance
|$328
|$1,867
|$703
|$1,068
|$1,322
|$5,287
|Repairs
|$269
|$393
|$459
|$536
|$627
|$2,284
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,224
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,415
|Financing
|$1,210
|$972
|$721
|$450
|$162
|$3,515
|Depreciation
|$4,425
|$2,107
|$1,853
|$1,643
|$1,475
|$11,503
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,667
|$7,664
|$6,129
|$6,161
|$6,121
|$35,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$5,089
|Maintenance
|$444
|$2,531
|$953
|$1,448
|$1,792
|$7,168
|Repairs
|$365
|$533
|$622
|$726
|$850
|$3,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,660
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,919
|Financing
|$1,640
|$1,318
|$977
|$611
|$220
|$4,766
|Depreciation
|$6,000
|$2,857
|$2,513
|$2,228
|$1,999
|$15,596
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,106
|$10,390
|$8,309
|$8,353
|$8,299
|$48,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$463
|$2,639
|$994
|$1,510
|$1,868
|$7,473
|Repairs
|$381
|$556
|$648
|$757
|$886
|$3,228
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,730
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,001
|Financing
|$1,710
|$1,374
|$1,019
|$637
|$229
|$4,969
|Depreciation
|$6,255
|$2,978
|$2,620
|$2,323
|$2,084
|$16,260
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,664
|$10,832
|$8,663
|$8,708
|$8,652
|$50,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$5,161
|Maintenance
|$450
|$2,567
|$967
|$1,469
|$1,818
|$7,270
|Repairs
|$370
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$862
|$3,140
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,683
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,663
|$1,337
|$991
|$619
|$223
|$4,833
|Depreciation
|$6,085
|$2,897
|$2,548
|$2,259
|$2,028
|$15,817
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,292
|$10,538
|$8,427
|$8,471
|$8,417
|$49,145
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Odyssey
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda Odyssey in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Honda Odyssey info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019