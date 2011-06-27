  1. Home
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/588.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,875
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,875
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
video monitoryes
650 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,875
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,875
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,875
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Maximum cargo capacity148.5 cu.ft.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4613 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Height68.4 in.
EPA interior volume208.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Deep Scarlet Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Smoky Topaz Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Truffle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,875
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
