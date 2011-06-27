Used 2016 Honda Odyssey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Odyssey Minivan
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,909*
Total Cash Price
$22,703
Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,874*
Total Cash Price
$28,833
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,874*
Total Cash Price
$28,833
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,600*
Total Cash Price
$24,973
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,385*
Total Cash Price
$23,611
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,042*
Total Cash Price
$32,011
SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,256*
Total Cash Price
$33,373
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,780*
Total Cash Price
$32,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$3,769
|Maintenance
|$1,901
|$665
|$1,008
|$155
|$2,374
|$6,103
|Repairs
|$372
|$430
|$503
|$589
|$687
|$2,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,233
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,221
|$982
|$727
|$454
|$165
|$3,549
|Depreciation
|$4,687
|$2,121
|$1,866
|$1,655
|$1,485
|$11,814
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,570
|$6,464
|$6,437
|$5,255
|$7,183
|$36,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$4,787
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$845
|$1,280
|$197
|$3,015
|$7,751
|Repairs
|$472
|$546
|$639
|$748
|$872
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,800
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,247
|$923
|$577
|$210
|$4,507
|Depreciation
|$5,952
|$2,694
|$2,370
|$2,102
|$1,886
|$15,004
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,694
|$8,209
|$8,175
|$6,674
|$9,122
|$46,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$928
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$4,787
|Maintenance
|$2,414
|$845
|$1,280
|$197
|$3,015
|$7,751
|Repairs
|$472
|$546
|$639
|$748
|$872
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,566
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,800
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,247
|$923
|$577
|$210
|$4,507
|Depreciation
|$5,952
|$2,694
|$2,370
|$2,102
|$1,886
|$15,004
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,694
|$8,209
|$8,175
|$6,674
|$9,122
|$46,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$854
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$2,091
|$732
|$1,109
|$171
|$2,611
|$6,713
|Repairs
|$409
|$473
|$553
|$648
|$756
|$2,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,559
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$800
|$499
|$182
|$3,904
|Depreciation
|$5,156
|$2,333
|$2,053
|$1,821
|$1,634
|$12,995
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,727
|$7,110
|$7,081
|$5,781
|$7,901
|$40,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$3,920
|Maintenance
|$1,977
|$692
|$1,048
|$161
|$2,469
|$6,347
|Repairs
|$387
|$447
|$523
|$613
|$714
|$2,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,474
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,021
|$756
|$472
|$172
|$3,691
|Depreciation
|$4,874
|$2,206
|$1,941
|$1,721
|$1,544
|$12,287
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,033
|$6,723
|$6,694
|$5,465
|$7,470
|$38,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$2,680
|$938
|$1,421
|$219
|$3,347
|$8,605
|Repairs
|$525
|$606
|$709
|$830
|$969
|$3,639
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,998
|Financing
|$1,722
|$1,385
|$1,025
|$640
|$233
|$5,004
|Depreciation
|$6,609
|$2,991
|$2,631
|$2,334
|$2,094
|$16,658
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,314
|$9,114
|$9,076
|$7,410
|$10,128
|$52,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,540
|Maintenance
|$2,794
|$978
|$1,482
|$228
|$3,490
|$8,971
|Repairs
|$547
|$632
|$739
|$866
|$1,010
|$3,794
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,813
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,083
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,444
|$1,069
|$667
|$243
|$5,217
|Depreciation
|$6,890
|$3,118
|$2,743
|$2,433
|$2,183
|$17,367
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,008
|$9,502
|$9,462
|$7,725
|$10,559
|$54,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Odyssey Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$2,718
|$951
|$1,441
|$222
|$3,395
|$8,727
|Repairs
|$532
|$615
|$719
|$842
|$982
|$3,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,763
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,026
|Financing
|$1,746
|$1,404
|$1,040
|$649
|$236
|$5,075
|Depreciation
|$6,702
|$3,033
|$2,668
|$2,367
|$2,124
|$16,894
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,545
|$9,244
|$9,205
|$7,515
|$10,272
|$52,780
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Honda Odyssey in Virginia is:not available
