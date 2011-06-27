Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,275
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/588.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
270 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
folds into floor third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity148.5 cu.ft.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Height68.4 in.
EPA interior volume211.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Smoky Topaz Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Truffle, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
235/65R17 103T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
