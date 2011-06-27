Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Odyssey Minivan
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,755*
Total Cash Price
$22,327
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,755*
Total Cash Price
$22,327
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,878*
Total Cash Price
$17,580
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,166*
Total Cash Price
$19,338
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,193*
Total Cash Price
$18,283
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,358*
Total Cash Price
$24,788
Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,331*
Total Cash Price
$25,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Odyssey Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,517
|Maintenance
|$834
|$1,256
|$194
|$2,630
|$1,725
|$6,640
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,200
|$966
|$715
|$447
|$161
|$3,490
|Depreciation
|$4,963
|$2,145
|$1,886
|$1,671
|$1,500
|$12,165
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,449
|$7,816
|$6,435
|$8,595
|$7,460
|$41,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,517
|Maintenance
|$834
|$1,256
|$194
|$2,630
|$1,725
|$6,640
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,227
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,461
|Financing
|$1,200
|$966
|$715
|$447
|$161
|$3,490
|Depreciation
|$4,963
|$2,145
|$1,886
|$1,671
|$1,500
|$12,165
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,449
|$7,816
|$6,435
|$8,595
|$7,460
|$41,755
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Odyssey Minivan EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$670
|$690
|$711
|$732
|$754
|$3,557
|Maintenance
|$657
|$989
|$153
|$2,071
|$1,358
|$5,228
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$966
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,150
|Financing
|$945
|$761
|$563
|$352
|$127
|$2,748
|Depreciation
|$3,908
|$1,689
|$1,485
|$1,316
|$1,181
|$9,579
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,015
|$6,154
|$5,067
|$6,768
|$5,874
|$32,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$3,913
|Maintenance
|$723
|$1,088
|$168
|$2,278
|$1,494
|$5,751
|Repairs
|$465
|$539
|$633
|$738
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,265
|Financing
|$1,040
|$837
|$619
|$387
|$140
|$3,023
|Depreciation
|$4,299
|$1,858
|$1,634
|$1,448
|$1,299
|$10,537
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,917
|$6,769
|$5,574
|$7,445
|$6,461
|$36,166
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Odyssey Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$697
|$718
|$739
|$761
|$784
|$3,699
|Maintenance
|$683
|$1,029
|$159
|$2,154
|$1,412
|$5,437
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,005
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,196
|Financing
|$983
|$791
|$586
|$366
|$132
|$2,858
|Depreciation
|$4,064
|$1,757
|$1,544
|$1,369
|$1,228
|$9,962
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,376
|$6,400
|$5,270
|$7,039
|$6,109
|$34,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,015
|Maintenance
|$926
|$1,394
|$216
|$2,920
|$1,915
|$7,371
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,362
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,073
|$794
|$496
|$179
|$3,875
|Depreciation
|$5,510
|$2,381
|$2,094
|$1,856
|$1,665
|$13,506
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,711
|$8,677
|$7,144
|$9,543
|$8,282
|$46,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Odyssey Minivan Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$5,229
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,454
|$225
|$3,044
|$1,996
|$7,685
|Repairs
|$622
|$720
|$845
|$986
|$1,148
|$4,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,420
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,691
|Financing
|$1,389
|$1,119
|$828
|$517
|$187
|$4,040
|Depreciation
|$5,745
|$2,483
|$2,183
|$1,935
|$1,736
|$14,081
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,252
|$9,046
|$7,448
|$9,949
|$8,635
|$48,331
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Honda Odyssey in Virginia is:not available
