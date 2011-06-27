Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Odyssey Minivan
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,267*
Total Cash Price
$17,330
EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,979*
Total Cash Price
$22,009
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,979*
Total Cash Price
$22,009
Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,494*
Total Cash Price
$19,063
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,558*
Total Cash Price
$18,023
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,496*
Total Cash Price
$24,435
EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,432*
Total Cash Price
$25,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$680
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$765
|$3,609
|Maintenance
|$976
|$151
|$2,051
|$454
|$1,195
|$4,827
|Repairs
|$423
|$490
|$575
|$671
|$781
|$2,940
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,137
|Financing
|$932
|$750
|$554
|$347
|$126
|$2,709
|Depreciation
|$3,719
|$1,682
|$1,480
|$1,311
|$1,177
|$9,369
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,129
|$5,308
|$6,961
|$5,152
|$5,717
|$32,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Odyssey Minivan EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$192
|$2,605
|$577
|$1,518
|$6,130
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,184
|$953
|$704
|$441
|$160
|$3,440
|Depreciation
|$4,723
|$2,136
|$1,880
|$1,665
|$1,495
|$11,899
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,594
|$6,741
|$8,840
|$6,543
|$7,261
|$40,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Odyssey Minivan LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$192
|$2,605
|$577
|$1,518
|$6,130
|Repairs
|$537
|$622
|$730
|$852
|$992
|$3,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,184
|$953
|$704
|$441
|$160
|$3,440
|Depreciation
|$4,723
|$2,136
|$1,880
|$1,665
|$1,495
|$11,899
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,594
|$6,741
|$8,840
|$6,543
|$7,261
|$40,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Odyssey Minivan Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$3,970
|Maintenance
|$1,074
|$166
|$2,256
|$499
|$1,315
|$5,310
|Repairs
|$465
|$539
|$633
|$738
|$859
|$3,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,025
|$825
|$609
|$382
|$139
|$2,980
|Depreciation
|$4,091
|$1,850
|$1,628
|$1,442
|$1,295
|$10,306
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,042
|$5,839
|$7,657
|$5,667
|$6,289
|$35,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Odyssey Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,753
|Maintenance
|$1,015
|$157
|$2,133
|$472
|$1,243
|$5,020
|Repairs
|$440
|$510
|$598
|$698
|$812
|$3,058
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,182
|Financing
|$969
|$780
|$576
|$361
|$131
|$2,817
|Depreciation
|$3,868
|$1,749
|$1,539
|$1,363
|$1,224
|$9,744
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,494
|$5,520
|$7,239
|$5,358
|$5,946
|$33,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$5,089
|Maintenance
|$1,376
|$213
|$2,892
|$640
|$1,685
|$6,806
|Repairs
|$596
|$691
|$811
|$946
|$1,101
|$4,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,344
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,603
|Financing
|$1,314
|$1,058
|$781
|$489
|$178
|$3,820
|Depreciation
|$5,244
|$2,372
|$2,087
|$1,849
|$1,660
|$13,210
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,872
|$7,484
|$9,815
|$7,264
|$8,061
|$45,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Odyssey Minivan EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$5,305
|Maintenance
|$1,435
|$222
|$3,015
|$667
|$1,757
|$7,096
|Repairs
|$622
|$720
|$845
|$986
|$1,148
|$4,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,671
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,103
|$814
|$510
|$185
|$3,982
|Depreciation
|$5,467
|$2,473
|$2,176
|$1,927
|$1,730
|$13,772
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,420
|$7,803
|$10,233
|$7,573
|$8,404
|$47,432
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Odyssey in Virginia is:not available
