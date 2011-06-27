  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2012 Honda Odyssey
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,330
See Odyssey Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/588.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,330
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque250 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,330
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
246 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,330
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
cooled storage compartmentyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,330
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,330
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,330
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Front track68.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4541 lbs.
Gross weight5881 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1340 lbs.
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height68.4 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Smoky Topaz Metallic
  • Celestial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl II
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Truffle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,330
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/60R18 102T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,330
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,330
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Odyssey Inventory

Related Used 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles