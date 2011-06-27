  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2009 Honda Odyssey
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Honda Odyssey Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,505
See Odyssey Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,505
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,505
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,505
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,505
360 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,505
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V and 115V rear power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,505
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,505
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,505
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room63.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,505
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,505
Front track66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity147.4 cu.ft.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Height70.0 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.1 in.
Rear track66.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,505
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Ocean Mist Metallic
  • Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Bali Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Olive, leather
  • Olive, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,505
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/60R17 102T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,505
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,505
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Odyssey Inventory

Related Used 2009 Honda Odyssey Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles