Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,210
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,210
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,210
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,210
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,210
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,210
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,210
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,210
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,210
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room63.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,210
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,210
Front track66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity147.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4550 lbs.
Gross weight5872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1322 lbs.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Height70.0 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.1 in.
Rear track66.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,210
Exterior Colors
  • Nimbus Gray Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Ocean Mist Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Olive, leather
  • Olive, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,210
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/65R16 103T tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,210
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,210
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
