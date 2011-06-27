  1. Home
Used 2006 Honda Odyssey EX-L Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Odyssey
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower244 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity147.4 cu.ft.
Length201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.
Height70.0 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width77.1 in.
Rear track66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Mist Metallic
  • Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Sage Brush Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Desert Rock Metallic
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Slate Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Olive, leather
  • Olive, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles