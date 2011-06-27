Used 2004 Honda Odyssey EX-L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room67 in.
Rear leg room40 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.1 in.
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.1 cu.ft.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width75.6 in.
Rear track66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Sage Brush Pearl
  • Havasu Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Quartz
  • Ivory
  • Fern
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
