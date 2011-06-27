  1. Home
Used 2004 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Odyssey
5(77%)4(13%)3(6%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.6
392 reviews
brenyahoo, 09/11/2013
36 of 37 people found this review helpful

I can't help but return to this site to provide our feedback. We had our 2004 Honday Odyssey transmission fail around 90K miles and after 50K miles the rebuild is now starting to fail again. We were stupid and didn't look back at reviews at the time - we should have because we of course now know this was a known problem. So nice to know a Honda dealership salesperson would sell you a vehicle they knew had problems. It's not a terrible vehicle but having the transmission problems is unacceptable. We don't buy another honda regardless.

Ditto of the Majority

awcheney, 01/17/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
37 of 39 people found this review helpful

Bought car brand new! I'm just agreeing with what most are saying here. Any time I went in for a state inspection, was told I needed to replace a motor mount or two after 60,000 miles or so. Don't do jackrabbit starts. Transmission went at around 120,000 miles, $4,000 to replace at a Honda dealership; Drivers side passenger door, no longer auto-locks; rear vent windows haven't worked in years; several center dash lights went out; then a year after the transmission was replaced by the dealership, told the bolts were missing from the transmission???? I've owned two Hondas before this, an 88 Accord LX, Standard, (240K with really no problems and a 2001 Accord LX, with 35K traded on minivan.

Great Van

Bibi, 08/12/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Absolutely love this van. Bought it with 15Ok Miles and it working good as ever. Only problem is that the V6 takes a lot of gas. The front seats are really great. Have a lot of leg space. The trunk has a lot of space. Great Family Van.

what honda won't tell you

phidknee, 01/30/2014
37 of 41 people found this review helpful

tranny, radio, engine mounts , sliding doors , rear vent windows , battery cables are the cause of many problems with this van in my opinion ,change at least the positive side . Now the big problem the tranny in 2004 mid year (April I believe) is when you have a chance to have your tranny last . 1 do a total drain on tranny fluid ( you tube ) while running van . 2 change tranny filter , yes you need to look up on Honda parts drawings , there is a filter ! 3 you need to install a tranny cooler a second tranny inline filter( magna filter ) all the rest you can also find on you tube . You must have some knowledge about car repairs .Also do all your yearly maintenance on time ( timing belt

Long live the Janvan

Janet, 02/08/2016
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my 2004 Honda Odyssey! I bought her in 2006 used and have only had to replace ignition switch and door lock assembly ($500 total). This van runs my 3 kids around town through rain, sleet, snow and sunshine and still runs like brand new with 121K miles on it. I will buy another when this one wears out, which my mechanic says won't happen for at least another 100k. It was well worth every penny we paid for it-has outlasted all of my others friends "knock off" (Nissan, dodge, Kia, Hyundai) minivans. It hardly has any rust either, especially great since we live in NY. Love, love, love my Honda!!!!!!

