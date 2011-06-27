  1. Home
Used 2002 Honda Odyssey EX Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front head room41.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
clothyes
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room67 in.
Rear leg room40 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Front track66.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.1 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.1 cu.ft.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width75.6 in.
Rear track66.1 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Mesa Beige Metallic
  • Granite Green Metallic
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Evergreen Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Fern
  • Quartz
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
