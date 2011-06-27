  1. Home
Used 2000 Honda Odyssey EX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque229 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room67.0 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Length201.2 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Gross weight5565 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Granite Green Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Deep Velvet Blue Pearl
  • Canyon Stone Silver Metallic
  • Mesa Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Fern
  • Ivory
  • Quartz
