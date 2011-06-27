Used 2000 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews

2000 odyssey christislord , 09/25/2011 25 of 25 people found this review helpful No longer a Honda fan. My 2000 odyssey is on it's 5th transmission. The first failed at about 55000. Honda put 3 rebuilt transmissions in, one only lasted about 15,000 miles. The fifth i put in at an independent dealer who rebuilt it. We bought new and had all work done at the dealership, took good care of it. Honda Corporate refused to pay for the last transmission. I feel that since they know there are problems with the transmissions they should take responsiblity for them. They advertise that 80% of their Honda's are on the road 20 years later, they should keep them running by replacing defective transmissions for 20 years. I expected to keep this for 20 years. Report Abuse

2nd transmission gone Ross_t , 10/14/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Decent minivan, has some squeaks and rattles, struts are shot and the second transmission just blew. The first transmission went at ~58k, less than 40k on the second. I have kept the transmission fluid clean by drain and fills, has Honda trans cooler. Other items replaced have been wear items. I would be quite happy with this vehicle if the transmissions had been better engineered and reliable. Honda has been poor in standing behind their product IMHO and won't get another purchase out of me. (multiple Honda car owner.) Report Abuse

2000 Honda Ody EX Edex , 07/29/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I'd be very happy with this vehicle if it weren't for the automatic transmission. I nursed the original transmission along for years, but it finally became too flaky to consider safe. I just had it rebuilt at 160k miles at a private shop for almost $4,000 exactly. I had my car serviced by the dealer until 4 years ago; they kept telling me that they couldn't find anything wrong. Only when I took it to a private mechanic did I get the news that these transmissions are not up to par. Report Abuse

Great Van - Reliable and Works Every Time DonM3Z , 08/21/2015 EX 4dr Minivan 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The van has been one of the most reliable vehicles we have owned. We have traveled across the country with it a few times with no problems and it is a solid performer during the harsh winters in Chicago. We purchased the van used 5 years ago with 110,000 miles and it currently has 150,000 miles. During those 40,000 miles we have not had any transmission problems and aside from preventive maintenance and tires the only things we have had to replace were: battery, rear hub, oxygen sensor, oil pan gasket and sway bar links. I keep very detailed records of all the maintenance and our annual cost to maintain this van has averaged only $800/ year. Not bad for a car that is fully paid for! The interior is very roomy and we can haul a ton of stuff. The quality of the interior is top notch as it has held up very well to the abuse of our three kids, dog, and numerous trips to the hardware store. The technology is not the best since it is a 15 year old van now, but a Pioneer aftermarket stereo fixed all of that. Our van now has bluetooth audio for our iPhones and handsfree calling. The exterior is in great shape and the paint still holds a nice shine. Personally I think the 99-04 years is one of the nicest designs among all the Odyssey's. There are a couple of small rust spots along the rear wheel wells, but no complaints here given that we live in the rust belt. Overall, we have been extremely happy with our van and plan to drive it another 50,000 or 70,000 miles. After that we will purchase another Odyssey - perhaps an EX-L this time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse