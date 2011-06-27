Used 2000 Honda Odyssey Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/460.0 mi.
|320.0/460.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|229 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|229 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.5 in.
|64.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|88 cu.ft.
|88 cu.ft.
|Length
|201.2 in.
|201.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4233 lbs.
|4288 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5565 lbs.
|5565 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.3 cu.ft.
|32.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.4 in.
|6.4 in.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|69.7 in.
|Wheel base
|118.1 in.
|118.1 in.
|Width
|76.3 in.
|76.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
