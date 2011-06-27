Used 1999 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews
Excellent vehicle, 195k and still going stong!
Since we bought our Odyssey in 1999, it's done nothing but impress. We test drove all the Odyssey's competitors, ranging from the Toyota Sienna to the Ford Windstar, and none could touch the Honda when it came to build quality and driving dynamics. The engine is wonderful, with plenty of power and low-end grunt. Transmission problems aside (See "Improvements") we've had to make only ONE unexpected repair, a single $40 coil pack, in the 195k miles we've driven! And we haven't exactly babied our Odyssey either... For 5 summers in a row we towed our 3000lb boat back and forth through the Adirondack mountains, and the van never flinched!
Transmission Problems
I bought a certified, pre-owned 1999 Honda Odyssey from Piazza Honda in Drexel Hill, PA, 11 months ago. Engine light just went on at 77,000 miles and I'm being told by (3) transmission specialists and Honda Service that transmission needs to be replaced. Honda dealer refuses to cover any of the repairs. I now understand via the Internet that this has been well documented problem with this vehicle.
Has done good for us
Bought this van at an auction, didn't know it had a transi issue. $2200 later with the recommended upgraded rebuild kit & it has been great since. Getting the van at a discount made the transi rebuild isue to tolerate. Cannot imagine buying & financing at full price and having a transmission go. We love it. Had it for over a year. Now at 190k.
Honda Ethics
I bought my Odyssey Van new in 1999. It has been a great vehicle, with 2 exceptions, both noted in reviews here and elsewhere. The transmisssion: went out just over 75000 miles the first time; I have had three in all. The rear sliding door on the passenger side has never worked properly. After many excuses from the dealer, we closed it for good. Too many reviews here cite the same problems. Honda knew this, and ethically speaking,should have lifted the mileage restriction on recall. These problems had nothing to do with mileage, but with production. The transmission was a big expensive lemon, as was the door. Quality companies stand behind their products. Not this time.
Disappointed in Honda Quality
We purchased this van in 2002. We owned it for 8 years and 120K miles. Overall, I was disappointed in the quality of the vehicle. It did have some good interior and exterior features. The engine was always reliable. However, the transmission was a train wreck. We had to replace the transmission 2 times while we owned it. We had numerous issues with the power sliding door. Every so often I had to clean the connectors with steel wool or the door would not shut properly. We recently traded off the van for a Toyota. The little things like nobs, handles, buttons, etc. were starting to fail. The gas mileage was also starting to diminish. I would be hesitant to purchase another Honda Odyssey van.
