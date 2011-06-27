Used 1998 Honda Odyssey Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height64.6 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
